Banfield beat Santos with a brilliant goal from Urjik

Worth sleeping Agustin Urzi left footed volley not only Was Art work. it was about An important goal for Banfield to start the South American’s dream with a win against the most prestigious team in the group, And to clear the confusion of the fans.

Banfield’s formula was adapted to suit his prospects and practical style of play, which has already produced pleasant results for the South side. , Thus, Little Gardner Cruz had a very clear chance after a haircut from Perales and a small gift from Macon.