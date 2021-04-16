Bang Bang Con 21 Live: Stream Free, Online ”(BTS Concert)” – Film TMT

Howdy Music Live performance Fan’s easy methods to watch The Bang Bang Con 21 weekend is nearly right here! The digital occasion, hosted by BTS, is ready to happen on April 17 and can revisit just a few of their previous live shows and fan meets. BTS returns with Bang Bang Con 21 virtually a 12 months after they held a web based live performance streaming occasion, Bang Bang Con. The 2-day occasion, which befell on April 18 and 19, streamed eight of their previous live shows for followers to observe from residence. Two months later, when the group marked their debut anniversary in June, they hosted a dwell on-line live performance known as Bang Bang Con: The Dwell.

Click on To Watch Bang Bang Con 21 Dwell Stream Free

Final week, BTS stunned followers by asserting Bang Bang Con 21 with a teaser poster on Twitter. Sharing the poster of the occasion, BTS tweeted, “Knock knock, is that this ARMY’s room?” They used the hashtags ‘BANG BANG CON 21’, ‘It’s already been a 12 months’, ‘Identical to April of final 12 months’, and ‘BTS’ live performance which you can take pleasure in in your room’.BTS’ Bang Bang Con 21 is barely a day away. Right here’s are all the small print to arrange for a day free digital live performance hosted on BTS’ YouTube channel.

Bang Bang Con 21 will likely be a one-day affair with followers and the members revisiting footages from certainly one of their earliest reveals, BTS Dwell Trilogy EP. 1: BTS Begins (Reminiscences of 2015), BTS fifth muster [Magic Shop] in Busan which befell in 2019, and BTS World Tour Converse Your self in Sao Paulo live shows. The members have been sharing movies to tease the enjoyable weekend occasion.

The digital occasion is ready to happen on Saturday and BTS confirmed that the occasion will begin at 3 PM (KST). Right here’s the country-wise breakdown:

The US: 2:00 a.m. ET

The UK: 7:00 am BST

India: 11:30 am

Canada: 2:00 am (in Ottawa)

Singapore: 2:00 pm SGT

Philippines: 2:00 pm PHT

Russia: 9:00 am MSK

China: 2:00 pm

Indonesia: 1:00 pm WIB

Mexico: 1:00 am

Australia: 4:00 pm AEST

BTS’ newest providing for the followers is a free on-line live performance as soon as once more. Final 12 months in April 2020, BTS hosted a free on-line live performance Bang Bang Con on their official YouTube channel BANGTAN TV for 2 days. This 12 months, as soon as once more the group is again with Bang Bang Con 2021 version. BTS’ Bang Bang Con 21 date is ready for April 17, 2021, which is a Saturday.

Click on To Watch Bang Bang Con 21 Dwell Stream Free

The place and easy methods to dwell stream Bang Bang Con 21?

Like April 2020’s Bang Bang Con, the upcoming Bang Bang Con will likely be live-streamed at no cost on their official BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

South Korea: It’s lower than 48 hours now for BangBangCon21 and BTS followers are tremendous excited for a similar. The well-known Ok-pop band took to social media on April 11, asserting the mega occasion. Since then, every passing day is a minimum of a problem for the ARMY who’re ready eagerly for the BTS live performance of the 12 months. However how are you going to watch it? The place to observe it? Fear not, we deliver you all the small print right here.

When and The place to observe #BangBangCon21?

Bang Bang Con 21 will air on April 17 at 3 pm KST or 2 am EDT on Bangtan TV on YouTube solely. Which means that BTS followers in India will be capable of stream it at 11:30 am on April 17. Additionally Learn – BTS’ Dynamite Continues To Break Data, Turns into The Third-Most-Preferred YouTube Video Of All Time

What is going to #BangBangCon21 characteristic?

The mega occasion will characteristic the group’s previous live shows and fan meets. In keeping with a launch shared by BTS’s U.S. press group, the Bang Bang Con 2021 will begin with the 2015 BTS Dwell Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begins and can proceed with their world fan meet, BTS fifth Muster [Magic Shop], held in June 2019. The occasion may even embrace their performances from Sao Paulo and Brazil again in 2019. Additionally Learn – BTS Updates, April 12, Monday: Dynamite Crosses 1 Million Mark, V Doesn’t Like Clicking Selfies

Click on To Watch Bang Bang Con 21 Dwell Stream Free

Is that this the first-ever #BangBangCon21?

No, final 12 months as effectively, BTS hosted a two-day dwell stream on their Youtube channel Bangtan TV in April. It was a repeat of their previous live shows. This was adopted by Bang Bang Con: The Dwell, a 90-minute pay-per-view live performance. This dwell live performance additionally set a Guinness World Document as followers from 107 nations loved the live performance.

The best way to watch Bang Bang Con 21

The steps for watching Bang Bang Con 21 are simple. First, you have to determine the time in line with your timezone, then you have to clear your schedule for the entire day, and lastly, change off different gadgets and indulge within the on-line live performance for the entire day. Bang Bang Con 21 will likely be showcased at no cost on BANGTAN TV, the group’s official channel the place they publish behind-the-scenes movies and interviews as effectively.

READ | BTS high music movies: Find out about BTS’ ‘Dynamite’, ‘Movie Out’, ‘Faux Love’ and different songs

Hyping as much as the day of the live performance, a set of pictures disclosing the small print of the live performance have been launched on BTS’ official social media handles. The digital live performance will showcase three live shows, starting with BTS Dwell Trilogy EP. 1: BTS Begins (Reminiscences of 2015) at 3 PM KST, 2019 BTS fifth muster (Magic Store) in Busan 5:40 PM KST, and BTS World Tour Converse Your self in Sao Paulo at 7:40 PM KST. The members have additionally launched quick movies main as much as the live performance day.

Click on To Watch Bang Bang Con 21 Dwell Stream Free

READ | BTS declares Bang Bang Con 2021 digital occasion, reveals lineup for the occasion

The timing for the live performance country-wise is as follows:

South Korea 3 PM KST

India 11:30 AM

USA 2 AM ET

UK 7 AM BST

Mexico 1 AM EST

Philippines 2 PM PHT

Australia 4 PM AEST

Followers response to BTS’ Bang Bang Con 21

Followers on Twitter have some hilarious and excited reactions to the announcement of BTS’ digital free live performance. They expressed their views finest with memes and humorous one-liners. Let’s take a look!

READ | BTS ARMY livid over Chilean TV channel presenting racist parody of the Ok-pop group