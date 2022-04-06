Bang-up Cavaliers headed in the wrong direction after losing to Magic

Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff did not use words on Tuesday night when he gave his assessment of how his players fared against the poor Orlando Magic.

“They outnumbered us,” Bickerstaff told host Magic after the Cavaliers beat the Cavaliers 120-115. “They had the mindset that they were just going to attack and we didn’t take the challenge of putting the guys in front of us and keeping them off the paint. It’s extremely frustrating for us to come out at this moment and play like this. It.”

The Magic and Houston Rockets entered the NBA on Tuesday with the worst record ever, going 20-59.

The Magic’s 21st win broke a six-game losing streak and came at the expense of the Cavs team, who once again played 7-foot starters Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley without injury.

