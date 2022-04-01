Bank Holiday on April 1? Check full list of holidays in April 2022 | Personal Finance News

New Delhi: Except in a few regions, all commercial and public banks in India will be closed on April 1, which is Friday. But why is the 1st of April a holiday? This is due to the Reserve Bank of India’s annual notification of bank account closures, which are reserved for bank workers each year. In the month of April, all commercial and public sector banks have up to 15 holidays.

Not only that, but some parts of India will have a long weekend in April, with banks and other financial institutions closing for up to four days in a row to commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, and a weekend leave. This month, Hyderabad will have the most bank holidays, with nine, compared to only five in Shimla.

Every year, the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, compiles a list of bank holidays….