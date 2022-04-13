Bank of Canada ‘oversized’ due to 50-basis-point interest rate hike: Economist – National

The Conference Board of Canada’s Chief Economists says the Bank of Canada could increase its key overnight rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday, as economic forecasts from the think tank predict that home prices could start falling next year.

Pedro Antunes told Global News he expects the central bank to double its key overnight rate to one percent, with an “oversized” increase of 50 basis points in its announcement on Wednesday.

He joins a growing group of economists and market forecasters who are now widely expecting growth of half a percent, for the first time since May 2000.

At the time, the nominal neutral rate – the level of interest that allows full productivity and keeps inflation on target – was around five percent. Today Bank of Canada…