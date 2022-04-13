Bank of Canada raises benchmark interest rate to 1%

In its latest move to rein in high inflation, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to one percent.

The bank rate affects Canadian businesses and consumers by influencing the rates they pay and receive on things like mortgages, GICs and savings accounts.

When the pandemic started the bank raised its rate from barely above zero to zero in March 2020.

While the move helped the economy cope with the unprecedented uncertainty of COVID-19, in recent months, inflation has returned to its highest level in decades, prompting the central bank to open up all cheap credit.

“Inflation is very high,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff McCalem said at a news conference announcing the news. “We need higher interest rates.”