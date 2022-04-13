Bank of Canada raises key interest rates by 50 basis points for the first time in 22 years – National

The country’s benchmark interest rate is rising by half a percentage point, the Bank of Canada announced Wednesday, raising rates by more than 25 basis points for the first time in more than two decades.

The central bank’s key overnight rate is now one percent.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff McCalem said inflation is very high and the bank is expected to remain elevated for longer than previously thought.

“The invasion of Ukraine has raised the prices of energy and other commodities, and the war is further disrupting the global supply chain,” he said.

“We are also concerned about the extension of price pressures in Canada.”

Macklem said Canadians should expect interest rates to move toward more normal levels.