Banking services may be hit partially due to strike called on Monday-Tuesday

The banking sector will be joining the strike, the All India Bank Employees Association announced on Facebook.

“AIBEA has decided to support this call and join this strike to focus on demands in the banking sectors,” AIBEA said.

The joint forum of central trade unions and various sectoral independent trade unions have given the strike call on 28-29 March to protest against government’s anti-people economic policies and anti-worker labour policies.

Their demands include scrapping of the labour codes, no privatisation of any form, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), increased allocation of wages under MNREGA and regularisation of contract workers among others.

It’s general secretary C H Venkatachalam said the bank union…