Banking, transport, other services may be hit. 10 points

Bharat Bandh on March 28-29: A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. The All India Bank Employees Association has said on Facebook that the banking sector will be joining the strike too.

Here is all you need to know about the 2-day Bharat Bandh starting tomorrow.

2)The Joint Platform of central trade unions held a meeting in Delhi on March 22, 2022, to take stock of the preparations in various states and sectors for…