Banks Open Today, To Remain Shut For Next 3 Days – Tech Kashif

Banks Open Today, To Remain Shut For Next 3 Days

Banks Open Today, To Remain Shut For Next 3 Days

People who are planning to visit banks will have to postpone it as banks across the country will remain closed due to holidays and the end of the financial year till April 4.

According to the calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the banks will be operational only on March 30 and April 3. However, in Patna, banking services will remain closed even on March 30. On March 31, the banking services will remain shut as it will be the last day of the financial year (FY21). While on April 1, the banks will be shut to close their yearly accounts.

April 2 will be a holiday on account of Good Friday while the services will be affected on April 4, as it is a Sunday.

Here is the list of holidays you need to note before scheduling any bank-related work:

March 30: Bank will remain closed in Patna Branch however other branches will be operational.

March 31: Holiday as it is the end of the Financial Year

April 1: Bank will be shut to close yearly accounts

April 2: Good Friday

April 3: Saturday (Working Day)

April 4: Sunday

Because of the holidays, bank customers will not be able to withdraw and deposit money at the bank branches. However, customers can note that ATMs, mobile banking, and online banking services will be available during these days.

