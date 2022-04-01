Banks will remain shut for 15 days this month. Details here

Bank Holidays in April 2022: All private and public sector banks will remain closed for 15 days this month, including second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Out of the 15 holidays in April, only six are holidays because of weekend leaves.

According to RBI, bank holidays are divided into three major categories: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

There are no national holidays in April, but there will be several festivals and long weekends. From 1-3, April banks will remain shut in several parts of India. The banks will be closed on April 1 due…