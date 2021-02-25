BAR vs. LEE Fantasy Prediction: Best Fantasy Pitches for Barbados Pride vs. Howard Islands Hurricanes West Indies ODD | sport

BAR vs. LEE Fantasy Prediction: Barbados Pride vs. Leward Island Storm – 26 February 2021 (Antigua). Shai Hope will be a wildcard captain in this game.

Barbados will take on the Howard Islands storm in Pride 5Th Playoff match of West Indies Super 50 competition. The Premier ODD competition has reached the end of its business.

Both teams are out of the tournament, and this is an exhibition game for just 5Th The spot.

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The batting score at this place is 238 runs this season.

Total Games Played: 16; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 7; Bats 2N d Won: 4

Match Details:

Time:- 6:30 PM IS Stadium: – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Potential XI for both sides: –

Barbados Proud – Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Shamer Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Nicholas Kirtan, Ashley Nurse, Akeem Jordan, Joshua Bishop, Camer Holder.

Leward island storm – Kieron Powell, Ross Powell, Casey Carty, Nitish Kumar, Devon Thomas, Terence Warde, Hayden Walsh, Quinton Botswain, Ashmead Ned, Shino Berridge, Colonie Archibird.

Squad must have 5 players

S. Hope, S. Brooks, J. Greaves, Q. Botswain and Jason Holder.

BAR vs LEE team wicket-keeper

Shai Hope (Price 9.5) Will be our wicket-keeper. Hope has been the best ODI batsman for the West Indies. He scored 282 ODIs in 2020 at an average of 47.00.

Bar vs. L.E. Team Batsmen

Shamer Brooks (value 8.5), Jonathan Carter (price 8.5), and Justin Greaves (value 9) Barbados will be our Pride batsman. Brooks has scored 225 runs at an average of 45.00 this season, while Greaves has scored 220 runs at an average of 44.00. Carter has also scored 205 runs at an average of 51.25. All three have set the tournament on fire.

K Powell (value 9.5) and N Kumar (value 9.5) We will have our bats from Levard Island. Powell has scored 166 runs at an average of 33.20 this season, while Kumar has scored 233 runs at an average of 46.60. Both have batted well at the top order.

Bar vs. L.E. Team all-rounders

Jason Holder (Price 10) Barbados will be our all-rounder from Pride. Holder has taken seven wickets in the tournament, while he has been decent with the bat. He is a world class all-rounder.

Bar vs. L.E. Team Bowlers

Akeem Jordan (value 8.5) and Joshua Bishop (price 8.5) Barbados Pride will be our bowler. Bishop took eight wickets in the tournament, while Jordan took seven wickets. These two are wicket takers.

H Walsh (value 9) and Q Botswain (value 9.5) We will have bowlers from Lord Island. Botswain has taken 11 wickets in the tournament, while Walsh has taken seven wickets. Both have bowled brilliantly in the tournament.

Match Prediction: Barbados Pride is the favorite to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Shai Hope and Quinton Botswain

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Captain’s Pick Both + Jason Holder and Shamer Brooks

