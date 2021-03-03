“Barack Obama, as you are *** ty golfer”: When Michael Jordan and the 44th US President spoke to each other on the golf course. sport

Michael Jordan and Barack Obama shot some comic shots at each other in 2014 regarding their golfing skills.

Obama and MJ share a great relationship with each other. Jordan began when the 44th President of the United States was a community organizer in Chicago. Through Obama’s years at Harvard Law, Jordan was setting the game’s goal standards. Naturally, he was loved and idolized by all in his time.

During an interview with Ahmed Rashad in 2014, Michael Jordan was asked about Golf Partners’ own Mount TMTmore. He first named Arnold Palmer as his choice. Jordan considered Barack Obama, before dismissing him as a formidable player.

Michael Jordan: “I’ve never played with Obama, but I will. But naw, that’s fine, I get him out, he’s a hack. It’s gonna be playing with him all day.”

Ahmed Rashad: “Do you really want to say that? Is the President of the United States a hack?

Michael Jordan: “Don’t worry about it. I never said that he was not a great politician, I just said that he was a [expletive] Golfer. “

Barack Obama fully back to golf in Michael Jordan

President Obama got his favorite athlete and a chance to dig into the GOAT, when the right opportunity came a few days later. Obama called Jordan ‘not very well informed’, adding:

“But there is no doubt that Michael is a better golfer than I am. Of course, if I have been playing twice a day for the last 15 years, it might not happen.”

director @Barack Obama For Michael Jordan: Worry about your NBA franchise, not my game of golf. http://t.co/6rQSKAPY6V pic.twitter.com/haFv1ewqtA – NBC Sports (@NBCSports) 5 November 2014

You have to accept that the President took very good care of Jordan. As it turns out, Obama was a pretty fond golfer compared to the average weekend warrior. At the time of the interview, Barak played more than 200 rounds of golf while in office – which is 2 rounds every 3 weeks.

This is clearly not up to scratch for MJ, who is known for his limitless love of the game.