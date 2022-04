It took no time for Obama to establish himself as the main event. “Thank you, Vice President Biden,” he said as he took the stage in the presence of President Biden.

It was apparently an event to celebrate the Affordable Care Act signed into law 12 years and 13 days ago. But former President Barack Obama’s visit to the White House on Tuesday felt like a stump speech, a talk of passion and roast mixed into one.

He stopped when the crowd laughed. And then, perhaps trying to hide a mistake, reassured the crowd, “It was a joke. He was all set up.” (Obama’s aide Eric Schultz, who was sitting in the back, nodded that he didn’t. Knew it was a mistake or a planned pinch.)