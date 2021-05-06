BARC Ratings 6th May 2021 Week 17 Check List Of TRP & TV Channel Top Rated Serials

BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) is a regulatory authority on the Television industry. Barc India manages all the data which is known as TRP. The regulatory board releases weekly data on the official site with easily credible information. The list of Weekly Data depends upon the performance of programs of the Tv channels and how much a TV channel and Programme engage the audience in their story. The most entertaining show will grab the high TRP without any extra effort.

Rating and Data presentation of BARC

The Data presentation and Rating information on BARC India is available with easy access and understandable format. There you have access to sort the available Barc Data as per your requirement and with different categories, it becomes much easier to know the previous week’s TRP detail with one click. On the official site of Barc India, you will get Hindi, Telegu, Punjabi, Marathi on every television channel and the information does not stop here but there Barc provides you Top 10 channels and Top 5 channels. Through Top channels sorting you will know Top channels with their Top television shows with TRP counts.

We would like to tell you that Barc has a huge analytical team which calculates TRP of the week due to a large amount of Data there is the report has been delayed 1 week and Every latest rating is based on last to last week’s information. Every Television enthusiast waiting for this data and along with them, there are many YouTubers and Websites also waiting for the weekly data to get updated through the TRP ratings of serials and shows.

Through the available information from the BARC India website. We have last to last week’s data and here you can see the TRP ratings of top channels and top television shows. This data can be useful to see the popularity of any television serial by differentiating it into categories. You can sort the Data as per your choice.

Urban Hindi Top 10 Channel rating of last week

1 STAR Plus 1600.3 2 Sony sab 1316.67 3 Colors 903.66 4 Sony Entertainment 796.11 5 STAR Utsav 771.36 6 Sea TV 706.24 7 Sony Pal 566.78 8 STAR Bharat 491.11 9 Colors rishtey 392.91 10 Dangal 372.76

Rural Hindi Top 10 Channel rating of last week

1 STAR Utsav 1887.8 2 Sony Anmol 1183.2 3 Zee Anmol 1107.83 4 Colors rishtey 1062.28 5 STAR Plus 830.96 6 Dangal 754.43 7 Sony sab 649.78 8 The Q 640.51 9 Sea TV 527.9 10 Big Magic 492.36

Urban Hindi Top 5 Programs rating of last week

1 STAR Plus ANUPAMAA 7705 2 STAR Plus GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN 7655 3 STAR Plus IMLI 7024 4 STAR Plus YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI 5467 5 STAR Plus SATH NIBHANA SATHIYA 2 5356

Rural Hindi Top 5 programs rating of last week

1 STAR Utsav YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI 6812 2 Zee Anmol TUJHSE HAI RAABTA 5651 3 Zee Anmol KUNDALI BHAGYA 5584 4 STAR Plus IMLI 4362 5 STAR Plus GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIN 4331

As per the genuine information, We want to inform you that Recently, Barc India suspended TRP counts of News Channels due to the illegal manipulation in the data and due to this manipulation Barc India faced major problems. After all this incident Barc India Officially suspended the Barc Rating of News Channels for three months and Now there is only 1 month left of this 3 month period. But now all this situation and problem sorted properly which is a great thing. Currently, there is not much fresh news from Barc India but when in any case we got any update so we will let you know about it here.