BARC TRP ratings week 15: IPL spoils TV Shows’ TRP, ‘Anupama’ and ‘Indian Idol 12’ are affected – TMT

BARC India has launched the TRP of the fifteenth week TV reveals. For the previous a number of weeks, Rupali Ganguly’s present ‘Anupama’ has occupied the primary place within the TRP chart. This week too Anupama is within the first place, however this week the ranking has decreased. This case is concerning the distinctive present and has seen a lower within the TRP ranking of different TV reveals. The rationale behind that is the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL matches are being performed at 7 pm, which is the working time of TV reveals.

In such a state of affairs, the folks’s consideration has diverted to the IPL from the TV reveals. Now you have to be considering that the majority home girls watch TV reveals; how did the IPL hit them. So allow us to inform you that there are extra poor and middle-class households in our nation. Most of those homes will likely be such, the place there will likely be just one TV. In such a time when it’s time for TMT cleaning soap to run, then additionally it is the time of IPL. In such a state of affairs, just one present could be seen at a time, and its impact could be mentioned that the TRP of the TV present has been affected.

1. Anupama

Nicely, it has occurred to hit the IPL that falls on TV reveals. Now let’s speak about which reveals have been on the prime this week and the way a lot rankings of those reveals have come. Final week the TRP of the Anupam present was 3.7, however this week the present has come down with a bang. The TRP 3.0 of the present has arrived this week. With this ranking, the present nonetheless occupies the #1 spot within the prime 5.

2. Imlie / Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein

In each Imlie and Gum Hai Kisii Pyaar, reveals stay in second place on the TRP chart with a 2.5 ranking. Final week, Tamarind’s price was 2.8. Whereas Gum Hai Hai Kisi Ki Pyaar was ranked third with a 2.7 ranking.

3. Indian Idol 12 / Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4

Actuality reveals are additionally poised to make their means into the TRP charts, however the rankings of TRP Indian Idol 12 and Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4, which have been seen within the earlier weeks, gave a fillip to the present makers. Nonetheless, this week each Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 and Indian Idol 12 have seen unhealthy outcomes. This week each these reveals stay on the third place with a 2.3 ranking.

4. Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain / Kundali Bhagya

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain and Kundali Bhagya had achieved the fourth place like final time? The TRP of each these reveals has been 2.1 this week. In Kundali Bhagya as of late, the identical drama is occurring, which was happening earlier. Preeta remains to be in jail and is doing the whole lot attainable to get herself out. On the identical time, if we speak about a relationship, then Seerat is attempting to fulfill her love, however each step of her fails.

5. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 was third with a 2.7 ranking final time, but it surely has slipped to quantity 5. The present has acquired a 2.0 ranking.