BARC TRP Report April 2021: Anupamaa Tops the List Followed by Imlie

BARC TRP list 2021 for the 1st week of April is out there raising the competitions among the television shows. Anupamaa is the show that has been continuing its streak of winning in the BARC TRP List for April 2021 weeks straight. Anupamaa premieres on Star Plus and I am quite sure that the makers of Star Plus must be taking pride in this thing. Also, The starring actors of the show are talented actors like Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Anupamaa

The show deserves to be in the place where it is now as it displays quite a unique life crisis in a dramatic way. The storyline revolves around an extramarital affair and the consequences that people had to bear after the affair. It was like the 25 years of marriage all went in vain for the lady but I am not giving you spoilers of the show so you better start watching it and get aware of the hype around it.

Moving on, other than Anupamaa, I am going to mention some other shows that successfully made it to the BARC TRP List of this week. So, Keep reading the article to know more.

Imlie

The show was second on the BARC TRP list, which is a step up for the show relative to the last week list. Moreover, The main lead characters that are constantly winning the hearts of the audience are Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer.

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai

You must not be aware of the invention known as television if you do not know this name. The smart actors are keeping the audience hooked for a very long time. Also, The actors are Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on the lead right now. Hina khan have took that show far ahead not gonna lie.

Kundali bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is Ekta Kapoor’s production is at the fourth number on the list.

Saath Nibhana Saathiyan 2

The show portrays the real life situations on the conditions in the village areas of India. It is based on the story if the girl Gehna who has to work for a family which also displays exploitation.