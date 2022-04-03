Barça: Formalization of partnership with Spotify

The Catalan club has informed of this announced agreement.

This Sunday morning, FC Barcelona made official its partnership with Spotify “through which the audio platform will become the club’s main partner”, specifies the press release. “Spotify will appear on the front of the shirts of the men’s and women’s teams from the 2022/23 season and for the next four seasons. The audio streaming platform will also sponsor training shirts for the next three seasons from the 2022/23 season.”

As already discussed in detail – and debated – the club has also announced a new “naming” of Camp Nou. The enclosure will be renamed “Spotify Camp Nou.”Feather From July 2022 and will continue during the ambitious redevelopment of the Camp Nou site as part of the Espai Barca project.,

The Swedish music giant will pay 57.5 million fixed euros per year plus 2.5 million bonuses. Which is 60 million…