At the end of the contract next June, winger Ousmane Dembele (24 years old, 22 games and 2 goals in all competitions this season) could move up with FC Barcelona. While its managers are offering a new 4-year lease paid at a rate of over 10 million euros per season (View Brief 10:38), striker Ferran Torres (22 years, 15 games and 6 goals in all competitions with FC Barcelona this season) presented an original solution to persuade the Frenchman to stay at Camp Nou.

read 11,842 times – by Youcef Touaitia on 04/07/2022 at 3:46 PM.

“I would kidnap Dembele for Barcelona. There is no better club for him,” said the former Manchester City player for AS. If they are spared from injuries, Dembele, who have been putting together big shows in recent weeks, could actually do serious damage under coach Xavi.