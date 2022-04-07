Barca tempt operation to keep Ousmane Dembele

What’s next after this ad

Everyone at Barca is campaigning for Dembele!

PSG has the file Kian MbappeBarca Osman Dembele, At the end of his contract this summer, the French international sees himself living in Catalonia. But the player’s squad and Barcelona’s leaders are struggling to reach an agreement. However, discussions have resumed regarding an extension, although to the best of our knowledge, no new offers have been made so far. The last meeting between the sports director and the player’s agent, Matu Alemeni, was a positive one. The purpose of this meeting was to smoothen the situation between the two sides. Internally, we’re campaigning to persuade Demboz to stay. Ferran Torres Even proposed an original solution, apparently it should be taken in a humorous tone. “I will kidnap Dembele for Barcelona. There is no better club than this…