Barcelona aim to land Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette on free transfer

The summer transfer window is approaching and there is a lot of gossip about who is going where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, coming and going and of course, deals made,

Top story: Barcelona aim to land Lacazette on free transfer

Barcelona are already delighted to have brought in a striker on a free transfer from Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangBut Play They say they are targeting others.

2 related

alexander lacazetteThe 30-year-old, has a contract that expires at the end of the season and is set to move forward this summer with former club Lyon showing interest in bringing him back to France.

However, Aubameyang’s success may persuade Lacazette to reunite with her friend since moving to Camp Nou in February.

Lacazette has scored six goals in 29 matches.