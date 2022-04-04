Barcelona beat Sevilla, second in La Liga

Barcelona’s new team, led by coach Xavi Hernandez, defeated Sevilla 1-0 to reach second place in Spain’s La Liga for the first time this season.

Pedri broke the deadlock at the Camp Nou on Sunday in the 72nd minute and took the Catalan club ahead of Sevilla on goal difference.

The win kept Barcelona’s title hopes alive but they are 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid – but with a game in hand.

Barcelona join Sevilla and defending champions Atlético Madrid on 57 points, having won eight and drawn one of their last nine matches in all competitions. They haven’t lost 13 matches in a row.

Barcelona were mostly in control but were struggling to create important scoring chances. Veteran defender Gerard Pique…