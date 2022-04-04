Barcelona beat Sevilla, second place in La Liga Manning River Times

National-Sports, A-League

Barcelona’s new team, led by coach Xavi Hernandez, defeated Sevilla 1-0 to reach second place in Spain’s La Liga for the first time this season. Pedri broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute at Camp Nou on Sunday and advanced through a head-to-head tiebreaker to take the Catalan club ahead of Sevilla. The win kept Barcelona’s title hopes alive but they are 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid – and with a game in hand. Madrid registered a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday with a couple of penalties by league scoring leader Karim Benzema. “We will keep fighting until the math shows that we have no chance,” Xavi said. We were expecting (Madrid) to stumble tomorrow but it didn’t happen. Barcelona join Sevilla and defending champions Atlético…