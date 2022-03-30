Barcelona breaks women’s crowd record in Champions League win over Real Madrid

BARCELONA, March 30 (Reuters) – Barcelona broke the women’s attendance record as 91,553 fans watched them come from behind and beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 5-2 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday for an 8-3 total. reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with. Victory.

The new record surpasses the previous club mark of 60,739 fans set in 2019 at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium, where the hosts beat Barca 2-0 in a league match, and the official attendance record for a women’s game.

It was set in the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China, when 90,195 fans attended the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

After a massive engagement drive, all 99,354 tickets for the January-Wednesday match were sold out…