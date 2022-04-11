Barcelona conceded three penalties in a game but still won

Barcelona won their seventh straight game in La Liga on Sunday but they did it the hard way.

Substitute Luc de Jong’s second-half stoppage time gave the winner a 3–2 win over Levante, who were awarded three penalties during the match.

Levante’s three penalties were all taken by different players.

Jose Luis Morales scored the first goal in 52 minutes, sending goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way when Dani Alves fouled Son.

Morales was relieved after converting from 12 yards, as he had failed to score in his last three penalty attempts in La Liga.

This made it 1-0 and it should have been 2-0 three minutes later when Levante was awarded another penalty – this time for a handball against Eric Garcia.

But Morales delegates the responsibility to Roger…