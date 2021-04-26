Barcelona ‘determined to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele’

Barcelona are nonetheless hopeful of signing Ousmane Dembele to a brand new contract, in accordance with a report.

Barcelona are reportedly ‘not giving up’ on Ousmane Dembele and can proceed to work in direction of signing the France worldwide to a brand new contract.

The 23-year-old’s current deal at Camp Nou is because of expire subsequent summer time, and it’s believed that Manchester United are taken with signing him within the upcoming market.

A current report claimed that Ronald Koeman‘s facet can be open to promoting the World Cup winner in the event that they acquired a proposal of someplace between €50m (£43.6m) and €60m (£52.3m).

Nonetheless, in accordance with Sport, the Catalan giants are decided to maintain maintain of the attacker and are nonetheless pushing for him to signal an extension within the coming weeks.

The report claims that Barca are quietly assured of convincing Dembele to commit his future to the membership.

The Frenchman has been a daily for the La Liga title challengers in the course of the 2020-21 marketing campaign, making 39 appearances in all competitions, contributing 10 targets and 4 assists within the course of.