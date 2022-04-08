Barcelona do not finish with Frankfurt after the first leg, see 2 beautiful goals here. UEFA Europa League 2021/2022

Under the leadership of trainer Xavi, Barcelona have regained their old luster. But is it enough to end the season with a prize? Of the 8 teams still in the Europa League, Barca have the best paper ever. But Frankfurt showed in the first stage that it would not be good for health to have the Cup.

In accordance with the club’s philosophy, Barcelona claimed the ball, but lacked creativity. The Spaniards were even more fortunate that they did not accept the penalty. Busquets hit his man, but hit the ball too lightly. The request of VaR is sufficient to cancel the penalty.

1-0 was still out of the blue. Ansar Knauf, only 20, hit the ball in the top corner with great emotion and effect.

It was only after the arrival of Frankie de Jong in the team that Barcelona started taking more turns. So it was no coincidence that the Dutchman offered Ferran Torres a 1-1 win after the team’s brilliant goal.

The visitors might have been in a better starting position as well…