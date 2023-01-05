- Barcelona goalkeeper: The Inter City confrontation lasted longer than expectedKoora
- The alarm continues to sound.. Sorry, Barcelona, Xavi.. Not all teams are Intercityhihi2
- After a match that saw seven goals .. Barcelona escaped from the trap of Inter City in the King’s CupGoal.com
- Pablo Toure enters the history of Barcelona through the big doorKoora
- Suffering in the beginnings… has nothing to do with endings!hihi2
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
Barcelona goalkeeper: The Inter City confrontation lasted longer than expected
By
Posted on