Barcelona ‘make contact with Dani Olmo’s represenatives’

Barcelona make contact with the representatives of RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo, based on a report.

Barcelona are reportedly eager to convey RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo to Camp Nou this summer season.

The 22-year-old has been in spectacular kind for his German membership in the course of the 2020-21 marketing campaign, scoring 5 occasions and offering 11 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Olmo has a contract at Leipzig till June 2024, however there may be believed to be a €80m (£69m) launch clause written into the deal.

In accordance with Sport, Barca have already made contract with the attacker’s representatives and are planning to launch a proposal when this summer season’s switch window opens for enterprise.

The report claims that the Catalan giants usually are not ready to satisfy the Spain worldwide’s launch clause however are assured of agreeing a cut-price deal within the upcoming market.

Olmo has netted 10 occasions and offered 12 assists in 55 outings for his Bundesliga aspect since making the transfer from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2020.