Barcelona makes Dembele decision amid rumours of a swap deal with Juventus

Dembele

Ousmane Dembélé has been linked with a transfer to Juventus and several other teams.

To give credence to the report that he will move to Turin, recent reports claim that both teams were considering a swap deal that would take Dembele to Juve and Paulo Dybala to Barcelona.

With the Bianconeri struggling to get their attacker on a new deal, using him to get the World Cup winner, Dembele, would have represented a major coup.

However, that is unlikely to happen because Spanish paper, Sport via Transfer market reports that Barcelona has made a different decision on the Frenchman’s future.

After struggling with injuries in his previous campaign, Dembele has now become a key member of the Catalan side’s team.

The report says his return to form has made the club make a U-turn on his future and they are now focused on tying him down to a new deal.

They plan to finalise a new contract that would keep him at Nou Camp until 2025 soon.

Juve will now have to focus on keeping Dybala, even though the Argentinean has to show some willingness to stay by lowering his contract demands.

Dembele 10 goals and 4 assists from 36 games this season, while Dybala has 4 goals and 2 assists from 17 matches.

