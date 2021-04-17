Barcelona, Manchester United handed Andre Silva boost?

Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to promote Andre Silva for £34.6m this summer season amid curiosity from Barcelona and Manchester United, based on a report.

The 25-year-old has been in spectacular type at membership stage in the course of the 2020-21 marketing campaign, scoring 24 occasions and registering 9 assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Silva has struck 23 objectives in 26 Bundesliga outings, in the meantime, and each Barcelona and Manchester United have been credited with an curiosity in his providers in current weeks.

In line with image, there isn’t a launch clause within the Portugal worldwide’s contract, however Frankfurt could be open to affords within the area of €40m (£34.6m).

Silva is regarded as seen as a substitute for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland, who’s more likely to price upwards of £100m if he strikes on throughout this summer season’s switch window.

Barca and Man United are each mentioned to be out there for a brand new striker forward of subsequent season, with Luis Suarez leaving Camp Nou final summer season and Edinson Cavani doubtlessly exiting Previous Trafford later this 12 months.