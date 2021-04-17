Barcelona ‘not interested in signing Andre Silva’

Barcelona won’t try and signal Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva this summer time, in line with a report.

The 25-year-old has scored 24 instances and registered 9 assists in 29 appearances at membership stage this season, and each Barca and Manchester United have been linked together with his companies.

A current report claimed that Frankfurt could be ready to half with the Portugal worldwide throughout this summer time’s switch window in the event that they obtained a suggestion within the area of €40m (£34.6m).

Nonetheless, in line with Sports activities world, Barca won’t try and signal the ahead within the upcoming market, even when they’re unable to deliver Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland to the membership.

Silva has struck 23 objectives and registered seven assists in 27 Bundesliga appearances this time period, whereas he additionally scored as soon as and offered two assists in two DFB-Pokal outings.

Ronald Koeman's aspect are anticipated to signal a brand new striker this summer time, having failed to interchange Luis Suarez forward of the 2020-21 marketing campaign.