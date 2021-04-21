Barcelona ‘open contract talks with Lyon’s Memphis Depay’

Barcelona are in talks with Lyon ahead Memphis Depay over a transfer to Camp Nou, in accordance with a report.

The 27-year-old has once more been in spectacular kind for his French membership in the course of the 2020-21 marketing campaign, scoring 20 instances and contributing 9 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Memphis’s contract is because of expire on the finish of June, although, and it seems unlikely that he will likely be signing a brand new cope with his Ligue 1 outfit.

Barca are believed to have come near signing the Netherlands worldwide final summer time however have been unable to get a deal over the road.

The Catalan outfit have retained an curiosity within the Dutchman, although, and in accordance with OurTV3, Barca are in talks with Memphis over a change to Camp Nou.

The report claims that the attacker is happy by the prospect of working underneath Ronald Koeman as soon as once more, having performed for the now Barca boss throughout his time with the nationwide facet.

Memphis has scored 74 objectives and registered 52 assists in 173 outings for Lyon.