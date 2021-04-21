LATEST

Barcelona ‘open contract talks with Lyon’s Memphis Depay’ –

Avatar
By
Posted on
Barcelona 'open contract talks with Lyon's Memphis Depay' -

Barcelona are in talks with Lyon ahead Memphis Depay over a transfer to Camp Nou, in accordance with a report.

Barcelona are reportedly in negotiations with Lyon ahead Memphis Depay over a transfer to Camp Nou.

The 27-year-old has once more been in spectacular kind for his French membership in the course of the 2020-21 marketing campaign, scoring 20 instances and contributing 9 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Memphis’s contract is because of expire on the finish of June, although, and it seems unlikely that he will likely be signing a brand new cope with his Ligue 1 outfit.

Barca are believed to have come near signing the Netherlands worldwide final summer time however have been unable to get a deal over the road.

The Catalan outfit have retained an curiosity within the Dutchman, although, and in accordance with OurTV3, Barca are in talks with Memphis over a change to Camp Nou.

The report claims that the attacker is happy by the prospect of working underneath Ronald Koeman as soon as once more, having performed for the now Barca boss throughout his time with the nationwide facet.

Memphis has scored 74 objectives and registered 52 assists in 173 outings for Lyon.

ID:444206:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1847:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
41
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
39
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
36
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
35
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top