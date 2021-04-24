Barcelona ‘preparing three-year deal for Lionel Messi’

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly hopes to tie Lionel Messi right down to the membership till 2024 with a purpose to compensate for a right away wage lower.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly set to supply Lionel Messi a brand new three-year deal on the membership amid their monetary disaster.

The Argentine’s contract scenario stays unresolved, regardless of current stories claiming that he’s leaning in direction of staying, and his present deal is now attributable to run out in simply over two months’ time.

Messi at the moment pockets a staggering €75m (£65.4m) per yr at Camp Nou, and Barca are conscious that they can not proceed to fork out such extortionate wages to the six-time Ballon d’Or winner within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with ESPN, Laporta is subsequently ready to supply Messi a hard and fast two-year cope with the choice of an additional season, and any quick wage decreases will probably be compensated over various years.

Regardless of their risky monetary scenario, the report provides that Laporta continues to be hopeful of bringing Erling Braut Haaland or Neymar to the membership with a purpose to persuade Messi of his Barcelona venture.

Neymar can also be considered keen to take a pay minimize with a purpose to seal a return to Barcelona, though the Brazilian’s membership Paris Saint Germain and Manchester Metropolis are nonetheless considered keeping track of Messi’s scenario.