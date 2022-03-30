Barcelona-Real Madrid Women’s Champions League clash breaks attendance world record

Barcelona set a world record for attendance for a women’s match with 91,553 supporters attending Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

The previous record crowd for the women’s game has stood since 1999, when 90,185 fans watched the World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

However, some estimates suggest that 110,000 people attended Denmark’s victory over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in the 1971 World Cup final, a tournament that was not officially sanctioned.

