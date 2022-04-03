Barcelona-Sevilla Prediction, Start Time, TV Channels, 4/3/22 . for more

The La Liga title race is suddenly more interesting than it has been in the past few weeks. After Barcelona destroyed Real Madrid in the last match before the international break, everything seems more open than the week before that. Real Madrid are still largely ahead, but other teams may be able to capitalize on the lack of confidence shown by Real Madrid and possibly join the fight for the title. In line with that, we will see a really huge game at the iconic Camp Nou, where Barcelona will host Sevilla this Sunday. This game could have a huge impact on the future of the La Liga title race, as Barcelona actually made a difficult start to break into the top three of the league. Sevilla, on the other hand, slowed down in recent weeks but could gain some momentum with a win.

Barcelona…