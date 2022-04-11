Barcelona survive 3 penalties, move back into 2nd place

Not even conceding three penalty kicks was enough to stop Barcelona’s impressive run.

Barcelona rallied to a 3-2 win against second-to-last Levante in the Spanish league on Sunday, with substitute Luuk de Jong scoring in stoppage time after the Catalan club had conceded three penalties in the second half.

The win extended Barcelona’s unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions and moved the team back into second place in the league after it was leapfrogged by Sevilla on Saturday.

Barcelona is 12 points behind leader Real Madrid with a game in hand. Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 on Saturday.

“It will be hard to contend for the title because Madrid isn’t making many mistakes,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said. “We both have difficult matches ahead, but if Madrid ends up losing…