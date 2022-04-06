Barcelona to play ALM All Stars in Sydney Manning River Times

National-Sports, A-League

The A-League Men’s Grand-Finals week is set to be ushered in by an exhibition match between soccer giants Barcelona and the A-League All Stars representative team. Barcelona will tour Australia for the first time when they play the All Stars, who will gather for the first time in eight years at the Accor Stadium on Wednesday, 25 May. The match is set to take place three days after Barcelona wrapped up their La Liga campaign and headed for the weekend’s ALM Grand Final. “As we emerge from our third COVID-affected football season, Australia and the A-League are once again destinations for international teams,” said A-League chief executive Danny Townsend. “One of the best teams in the world to take the best in the A-League just days before the men’s grand…