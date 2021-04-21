Barcelona vs. Getafe injury, suspension list

Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest harm and suspension information forward of Thursday’s La Liga conflict between Barcelona and Getafe.

Barcelona will endeavour to maintain the stress on Actual Madrid and Atletico Madrid once they welcome Getafe to Camp Nou for Thursday’s La Liga battle.

The hosts go into the sport off the again of a Copa del Rey remaining triumph, whereas Getafe held Actual Madrid to a goalless draw on the weekend, and right here Sports activities Mole rounds up all the newest workforce information for the 2 golf equipment.

© Reuters

BARCELONA

Out: Ansu fati (knee), Philippe Coutinho (knee)

Uncertain: grandchild (ankle)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Lenglet, Mingueza; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Griezmann

GETAFE

Out: Allan Nyom (suspended), Erick Cabaco (knee), Cucho Hernandez (ankle)

Uncertain: Dario Poveda (muscular)

Sports activities Mole’s predicted XI: Soria; Suarez, Djene, Timor, Olivera; Alena, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Unal, Mata