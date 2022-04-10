Barcelona Vs. Levante (3-2): Summary, goals and video for LaLiga Santander | football-international

FC Barcelona He knew how to react in time to avoid ‘disaster’. The Blaugrana team struggled to win in the Ciutat de Valencia, in a match marked by a penalty kick hat-trick scored by Munueira Monteiro against Blaugrana. The Magic of Pedri Gonzalez He promoted those led by Xavi Hernandez and Luc de Jong made the difference at his last breath.

While it is true that they knew how to react in the second half (inadequately), the reality is that Barca had a bad time and suffered excessive losses early in the match, adding to the already bad feelings of the team. can be continued. Left in Frankfurt in over an hour. The faults were lost in the three-quarter field, with precision and doubt, against a Levante that entered the plug-in and with…