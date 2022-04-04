Barcelona vs Sevilla – Football Match Report – April 3, 2022

Barcelona managed to break Sevilla’s resolve to beat the Andalusian team 1-0 at the Camp Nou on Sunday night, resulting in blaugrana leaps from his guests and climbs to second place in the LaLiga table.

“As far as LaLiga is concerned, as long as it is mathematically possible, we will keep fighting,” manager Xavi Hernandez said after the match. “We are going to try. It is unlikely that Madrid will slip that much, but we will give everything until the end.”

Sevilla was certainly second best for most of the competition, but their resolve kept their hosts off board. After a first half without a score, Barca began to tilt the pitch in their favor in the second half, giving chance after chance but with no luck.

