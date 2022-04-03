Barcelona vs Sevilla: La Liga Live Stream, TV Channels, How To Watch Online, Odds, Prediction

Getty Images

La Liga action on Sunday will see fourth-placed Barcelona host second-placed Sevilla as both aim to take a step towards Champions League qualification. Barca moved into third place over the weekend, but on Saturday Atletico Madrid had a chance to return the favor with just one point in this one. Second-placed Sevilla are seven points away from fifth place entering the day, while Barca are four clear, both looking like close locks to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Here our…