Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Free Stream Copa del Rey Semifinals – TMT Daily

Barcelona and Sevilla met for the second time in the Copa del Rey semifinal tie. The match will take place at 3 pm ET at Nu Camp. Follow this article for Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream guide, TV channel information, kick-off times and more.

how to see?

What: Cope del Rey Semifinals

Date: Wednesday, April 5

Time: 6:30 pm BST / 1: 30 pm ET

TV Channel: Sky Sports 3, Bein Sports USA

Live Stream: Sky Go, Sports Sports Connect, fubo.tv

Match preview

After being ruled out of the UEFA Champions League, Sevilla have competed, and their form loss has been spectacular. The key players have quickly boiled over after the team was affected before the new year.

Barcelona advanced to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey with a tough fight over Cornella, Reo Velecano and Grenada. On the other hand, Sevilla have yet to score a single goal this season in the Copa del Rey, with 12 goals to their name in six matches so far.

Coach Sampaoli carved himself as one of the finest coaches on the continent during his tenure in Andalusia, but his team is now 10 points away from the summit.

Sampola was instrumental to his attack, as he gave his side more points, following a goalless draw against Sporting Gijon over the weekend, and more points:

The match against Barca could be an audition for the Sevilla manager as he indicated that he would like to replace outgoing Luis Enrique in the summer.

Barcelona currently sit second in the LaLiga standings, five points behind league leaders Atlético Madrid. Lionel Messi and co. It has now played 15 league games in a row without losing. The Catalan outfit will also believe in the fact that its players beat Sevilla 2–0 over the weekend, with hopes that they can still change the outcome of the tie.

According to ESPN FC, Chile is “rumored to be on the shortlist” to be the next Blagrena head coach.

Sampaoli told outlet Diario Ole (H / T ESPN FC) that he intends to manage Lionel Messi.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: when and where?

The Copa del Rey semifinal match between Barcelona and Sevilla will take place at 3 pm ET. It airs in the UK at 8pm and AEDT at 7pm.

The match takes place at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

What TV channel will broadcast?

Premier Sports 1 will air the Barcelona vs Sevilla match in the US and ESPN + in the US. Also, you can watch this match on Live Sports USA.

How to win live stream barcelona vs sevilla match?

The Copa del Rey semifinal match Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream is available in the US via ESPN +. For UK audiences, it will be streaming on Premier Player. To watch on Premier Player, you need a subscription.

We have some other options for USA and UK fans. see below.

How to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla online in the US

ESPN + has exclusive coverage of the Copa del Rey this season, which is the best way to watch the Barcelona vs Sevilla semi-final match live. Plans start at just $ 5.99 per month. You can bundle it with Disney + and Hulu for only $ 12.99 per month.

What is ESPN +?

ESPN + is not a replacement for a normal ESPN subscription through your cable provider. Instead, it is a support service that provides original content and some live sports. It gives customers access to exclusive content on ESPN.com and access to pay-per-view MMA events.

How to stream Barcelona vs Sevilla in the UK

Dedicated Spanish football station La Liga TV has broadcast rights for this huge match in the UK. Powered by Premier Sports, the channel is available on TV for a month at £ 9.99 via Sky and Virgin Media.

Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for all its channels, priced at £ 9.99 and gives you online access and is available on Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2 and Box Nation as well as LaLiga TV . If you only want La Liga TV, there is also a single channel streaming option which costs £ 5.99 per month.

Team news

For Barcelona, ​​Philippe Coutinho, Anu Footy and Sergi Roberto are long-term absentees. His win over Sevilla over the weekend could come at a cost as the center-back duo of Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo knocked and are in doubt for the game on Wednesday. Lionel Messi and Osman Dembele are expected to start the attack for Barcelona.

For Sevilla, Marcos Acuna and Lucas Ocampos are still injured. However, Suso, Oliver Torres and Yusuf An-Nesari, who are off the bench against Barcelona over the weekend, are expected to start.

story

Barcelona

A tough fight to be sure, it’s still something it’s more than capable of overturning the Barca side. The defense should be in its best form. Barsa will get his chances, and remember that Lionel Messi has scored more goals against Sevilla than any other club in his career. Expect a high speed, starting face for Barca and getting under the wire for it.

Sevilla

It will be so much better than last time. While they dominated the first leg, this past weekend’s league fixture saw the Sevilla clash. He made just two shots in the goal, was laggard in his tackle and almost could not progress much further.

They want to protect their leadership, but sitting back, welcoming the Barca attack, they could play with fire. Keep an eye on how they arrived for the match in the first 15 minutes, as it will tell us everything we need to know about how they are getting into the competition.

Forecast

Given that Barcelona are in good form in the league and have the advantage of playing the second leg at home, our prediction is a 3–0 win for the hosts, with Barcelona progressing to the Copa del Rey final.

