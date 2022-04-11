Barcelona were charged with three penalties against Levante, but won in remission and are excited about the Spanish league

The Barcelona moment is already a serious thing. overcoming adversity, Blagrana scored a major victory. It was 2 to 1 against Levante, For the date 31 of the Spanish league. Despite being at the bottom of the table, Xavi’s team won three points in a match in which they were able to reverse the result. Three penalties were charged against him. Catalans extend unbeaten run in the league to more than four months in a week Passes to the semi-finals are played of the Europa League.

The locals won with a converted penalty goal by Jose Luis Morales. Pierre Aubameyang and Pedri turned the game around in a matter of minutes. Gonzalo Melero equalized for Levante, but Luc de Jong delighted all Barcelona fans.

