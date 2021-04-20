LATEST

Barcelona 'willing to let Riqui Puig leave on loan'

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to permit midfielder Riqui Puig to go away on mortgage throughout the summer season switch window.

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig will reportedly be allowed to go away on mortgage throughout the summer season switch window.

The academy graduate just lately penned a brand new contract at Camp Nou, rejecting the chance to depart the Catalan giants on a free switch in the summertime.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old nonetheless stays a bit-part participant below Ronald Koeman, making simply three begins and 17 substitute appearances this season.

Having been overlooked of the squad for the Copa del Rey ultimate final weekend, Sport claims that the prospect will probably be given permission to seek out common motion elsewhere.

The report means that the ultimate choice will probably be left to the participant with Koeman glad for the playmaker to earn minutes at one other membership.

A variety of groups from La Liga are prone to head the chase for Puig, though groups from Portugal, Germany and England are additionally stated to be monitoring the state of affairs.

