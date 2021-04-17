Barcelona win Copa del Rey, Bayern return

Jamal Musiala turned the youngest participant to attain six Bundesliga objectives whereas Lionel Messi delivered but extra silverware for Barca.

Bayern Munich bounced again from their Champions League quarter-final exit to Paris St Germain with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Wolfsburg. Jamal Musiala opened the scoring within the fifteenth minute earlier than Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting capitalised on Koen Casteels‘ error to double their benefit 9 minutes later Wout Weghorst pulled one again for the house aspect earlier than Musiala discovered the web for a second time with a looping header earlier than half-time – changing into the youngest participant to attain six Bundesliga objectives.

Maximilian Philipp’s volley decreased the deficit however Wolfsburg have been unable to seek out the equaliser as Bayern moved seven factors clear on the high.

Eintracht Frankfurt missed out on the possibility to climb as much as third after being thrashed 4-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Matthias Ginter put the hosts forward within the first half, with Jonas Hofmann, Ramy Bensebaini and Hannes Wolf finishing a emphatic victory to spice up their European aspirations in seventh.

Schalke sit 13 factors adrift of the Bundesliga relegation play-off after a 4-0 loss at Freiburg.

Lucas Holer and a Roland Sallai penalty put Freiburg 2-0 on the break earlier than Christian Gunter’s second-half brace sealed the three factors.

Bayer Leverkusen climbed as much as fifth after a 3-0 success towards struggling Cologne because of Leon Bailey’s brace and Moussa Diaby’s strike.

Union Berlin have an outdoor likelihood of European soccer subsequent season after first-half objectives from Grischa Promel and Petar Musa earned a 2-1 dwelling victory towards Stuttgart, who replied by Philipp Forster. Augsburg and Arminia Bielefeld performed out a goalless draw.

Barcelona secured their thirty first Copa del Rey title following a second-half scoring blitz to win 4-0 towards Athletic Bilbao at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

Ronald Koeman‘s aspect dominated the primary half with 84 per cent possession however couldn’t make the breakthrough till the sixtieth minute in Seville.

Antoine Griezmann stroked dwelling Frenkie De Jong‘s low cross to place Barca forward earlier than the Holland worldwide acquired on the scoresheet three minutes later.

Lionel Messi acquired on the act when he began and completed a superb group transfer within the 68th minute and doubled his tally with Barcelona’s fourth in 12 second-half minutes.

Griezmann had a fifth objective chalked off for offside late on as Koeman lifted his first trophy as Barca boss.

Cagliari scored two objectives in stoppage time to grab a key 4-3 victory towards fellow strugglers Parma in Serie A.

Giuseppe Pezzella and Juraj Kucka put Parma into 2-0 lead however Leonardo Pavoletti halved the deficit earlier than half-time.

Dennis Man restored the two-goal cushion simply earlier than the hour mark, just for Razvan Marin to hit again for Cagliari.

Alberto Cerri, high left, scored the last-gasp winner for Cagliari (Alessandro Tocco/AP)

The hosts, who have been set to be leapfrogged by their opponents, equalised within the first minute of added time by Gaston Pereiro, with Alberto Cerri scoring three minutes later to assert the win which leaves them two adrift of security.

Basement aspect Crotone suffered their twelfth defeat in 13 league matches, and fourth in succession, by the hands of 10-man Udinese.

Rodrigo De Paul opened the scoring for Udinese however Simy levelled within the 68th minute from the penalty spot.

De Paul scored the match-winner six minutes later earlier than the Udinese captain was proven a straight pink card for a harmful excessive foot in stoppage time.

Sassuolo got here from behind to win 3-1 at dwelling to Fiorentina.

Giacomo Bonaventura put the Florence outfit in entrance however a Domenico Berardi brace in three second-half minutes turned the match in Sassuolo’s favour, with Maxime Lopez including gloss to the scoreline.

Sampdoria additionally produced a 3-1 comeback victory towards Hellas Verona.

Darko Lazovic put Verona forward however objectives Jakub Jankto, a Manolo Gabbiadini penalty and Morten Thorsby sealed Samp’s first league win in three video games.

Marseille defender Pol Lirola scored a stoppage-time winner to information his aspect to a much-needed 3-2 victory at dwelling to Lorient.

Teremas Moffi earned a half-time lead for Lorient however Marseille hit again by Dimitri Payet and Lirola first objective for the membership.

Moffi levelled with 20 minutes remaining and seemed to share the spoils till Lirola popped up within the first minute of stoppage time to grab a last-gasp win.

Rennes made it 4 victories in 5 Ligue 1 matches after a 3-0 triumph at Angers.

Jeremy Doku, Martin Terrier and Sehrou Guirassy grabbed the objectives for in-form Rennes at Stade Raymond Kopa.