Barcelona women’s success could inspire men’s team

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has said he would like to draw inspiration from the club’s record-breaking women’s team when they host Sevilla on Sunday for a chance to move to second place in LaLiga.

Xavi was present at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, sitting with former teammate Carles Puyol, a world-record crowd for the women’s game of 91,553 as Barca beat Real Madrid 5-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League. defeated by

“I really enjoyed it,” the Barca coach told a news conference on Saturday. “It gave me goosebumps. The atmosphere was fantastic. They deserved it.”

“What I experienced really inspired me. I hope it’s the same [on Sunday against Sevilla] For us. since day one…