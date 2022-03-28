Baricitinib treatment leads to hair regrowth in alopecia areata

New data presented at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) 2022 Annual Meeting in Boston found oral baricitinib-induced hair regrowth in patients with alopecia areata.

Currently, there are no approved treatments for the autoimmune disorder, but data from 2 phase 3 trials BRAVE-AA1 and BRAVE-AA2 may provide a way forward in treating patients with alopecia areata.

in an interview with hcpliveBrett King, MD, PhD, of Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, spoke of the promising data from both brave trials.

A total of 654 patients with alopecia areata were imaged from both trials. Following a once-daily oral baricitinib dose of 4 mg, 2 mg, or placebo for 36 weeks, King and colleagues evaluated each patient’s severity of alopecia tool (SALT) score.

“What we see is …