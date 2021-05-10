Barister Babu 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Barister Babu 11th May 2021 Episode starts with Bondita saying Thakumaa, you here, I have grown up. Thakumaa taunts her. Bondita says you saved me from Mami and that goon. Thakumaa says I know it well that family’s respect can’t stay out. Bondita asks how did you know that I m in danger. Thakumaa says I have 20 heads, you will see it. Bondita says I was in the hostel, I was studying there. Thakumaa says until girl’s hand is burnt, her values can’t be known. Bondita says you are so good. Thakumaa blesses her. Bondita says I remember your scolding and dad getting sweets for me. Thakumaa says when a woman loses her husband, then she gets taunts, like it happened with your mum. Bondita says she is with you, right, tell me, where is she, I have to meet her. She runs away. Thakumaa asks her to stop. Bondita sees Sumati getting treated. Trilochan sees Anirudh unwell and cries. Bihari says Anirudh was about to meet an accident, he came back from death. Bondita asks what happened to Sumati. Thakumaa says I will make her fine, you pray for her.

Bondita says yes, I will pray for her, how did this happen. Thakumaa says she was worried for you, she was cooking one day, she fainted and fell over the stove. Bondita cries and say you would be in pain, right. Sumati says I had pain, but Thakumaa treated me, she said she will get you to me, now you have come, I will get fine, everything will get fine. Bondita takes care of her. Trilochan says I m feeling bad seeing Anirudh’s state. Sampoorna says you can’t find Bondita, where will you find her, its good she went, by what relation she could have stayed here, think she has died. Trilochan gets angry. She says truth won’t change, she isn’t related to this house now. She goes. Bondita says I have to send a message to Tulsipur.

Thakumaa stops Rimjhim and taunts her. Rimjhim praises the medicines made by Thakumaa. Thakumaa says I m helpless to do this work, else women shouldn’t step out of the house, women stay safe inside the house. She asks Rimjhim to leave. She asks where are your daughters Tupur and Tapur. Rimjhim says they went for puja. Thakumaa says Bondita will also go with them, Bondita got dirt in her mind. Bondita sees Tulsipur written on an envelope. She thinks to write a letter to Anirudh and sent with the medicines. Trilochan asks Anirudh to stop. Anirudh runs out. Trilochan asks how will you find Bondita in this state. Anirudh says I will find her. Bihari says I got a letter from Bondita. Anirudh asks him to give it. He reads, Bondita is fine at Thakumaa’s place, Sumati got burns, she is with her mum to take care of her. Trilochan says thank God she is fine. Anirudh says Thakumaa’s village name is Krishnanagar, I have to go there. Trilochan worries and stops him. He says you won’t go alone, I will also come along. He asks Bihari to prepare. Sampoorna looks on. Tupur and Tapur play. Bondita comes to them. Tapur goes to Thakumaa and says Bondita has sent a letter to Anirudh.

Thakumaa gets shocked. Anirudh says this address was written on the letter, its this house, it means we are just few steps away from Bondita. Trilochan says it could be a deep valley as well, don’t get too happy, our own sight catches it sometimes. Anirudh asks him to come. Trilochan says you go, I will come later, I don’t feel good, I will take rest here. Anirudh says fine, Bihari stay with Kaka. Anirudh smiles and thinks of Bondita. Thakumaa comes to Bondita and scolds her for writing a letter. Bondita says Anirudh and everyone would be worried for me, I had sent a letter for Anirudh with your medicines. Thakumaa gets angry and says don’t take their names in front of me. Anirudh asks the man for Bondita. Bondita asks why. Thakumaa says we are your family, this is your house, stop studying now, its Adharm. Bondita asks what’s wrong in it. Thakumaa says its like a disease, take care of Sumati. She asks Bondita to clean up Sakha baba written there. Bondita thinks Thakumaa is doing a lot for me and mum, I can’t insult her thinking, I wish Anirudh was here, he would have explained Thakumaa the importance of studies. Anirudh smiles and sees the pen he got for Bondita.

