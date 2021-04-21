Barister Babu 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Barister Babu 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update

Barister Babu twenty second April 2021 Written Episode Update


Barister Babu twenty second April 2021 Episode begins with

Barister Babu twenty second April 2021 Episode begins with Trilochan saying Anirudh and Bondita can be joyful endlessly now. Bondita touches Anirudh’s ft and says I m touching my Lord’s ft, whenever you requested me to not contact husband’s ft, you may have at all times proven me the suitable path, you gave me braveness after I fell weak, you protected me, I touched your ft, I promise at this time I’ll hearken to you each time, I’ll take it as Lord’s phrase. He cries. He asks her to shut her eyes. He additionally touches her ft. She will get shocked and opens her eyes. She asks does this look good that you’re touching my ft. He says your pal is speaking to you, you might be my mentor, my Guru to indicate me the suitable path, I used to be touching my guru’s ft, did I do improper, I additionally promise, I’ll have one purpose in my life, your shiny future, I promise, I’ll guarantee your happiness, you change into the sunshine of the solar, shine of the celebs, this can be my purpose. Rishta tera mera….performs… He opens arms. She hugs him.

They go to have kulfi. He says sorry. She additionally says sorry. The kulfi falls down on her foot. Anirudh will get water and cleans her foot. He asks is it something improper, I m cleansing your foot. A girl seems on. A person sells garments on the streets. Anirudh and Bondita purchase some garments and smile. They put on these garments and dance on the streets. They get a pic clicked. Sumati comes dwelling. Bondita hugs her. Sumati remembers Anirudh’s phrases. She says I bought relieved seeing you cheerful. Bondita says I’ve no complaints with Anirudh, I perceive, he does every little thing for my betterment. Sumati says she didn’t ask about me as soon as. They chuckle. Bondita says sorry, how are you, how did you come. Sumati says I got here to present excellent news, Thakumaa had come to take me again to my Sasural, your dad’s home.

Bondita says however she had gone to do a tapp. Sumati says sure, however I’ve to go there, I agreed to stick with her, your dad’s home can be your Maayka now. Bondita smiles. Anirudh asks how is your Thakumaa. Bondita says she is hot-tempered, and typically cool, she is strict, whole village is terrified of her, she retains everybody together with her, her love has anger and anger has love, her phrase is last. Sumati says you bought married to Bondita, I informed her and he or she bought a lot joyful. Bondita says I’ll keep together with you and Thakumaa. Sumati says you want to remain right here, I do know, Thakumaa is cussed greater than youngsters. Bondita says sure. She apologizes to Sumati. She says Anirudh was making a brand new manner for me, I known as him Lord, he can’t let improper occur with me. She smiles. Rishta tera mera…performs…

